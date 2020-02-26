Bait-ul-Maal Sindh organises sports gala for Karachi children

Children participated in various games.

Children participated in various games such as cricket, football, tug of war, long jump and racing.

Hunaid Lakhani head of the Bait-ul-Maal and senior vice-president of PTI Karachi said, “It gives me great pleasure to share this moment of joy with these kids."

He said these children will one day be the leaders of the country and future players. Events like these are pivotal for the health and recreation of our youth, he said.

Prizes were also distributed among the game winners.