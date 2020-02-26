Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Bait-ul-Maal Sindh organises sports gala for Karachi children

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Children participated in various games.

Bait-ul-Maal Sindh organised a one-day sports gala for children at the Darul Ehsas Sweet Home in Karachi.

Children participated in various games such as cricket, football, tug of war, long jump and racing.

Hunaid Lakhani head of the Bait-ul-Maal and senior vice-president of PTI Karachi said, “It gives me great pleasure to share this moment of joy with these kids."

He said these children will one day be the leaders of the country and future players. Events like these are pivotal for the health and recreation of our youth, he said.

Prizes were also distributed among the game winners.
Bait-ul-Maal sports gala
 
