Appointment of Sindh food secretary is illegal: SHC

He is not CSS qualified, the court says

The Sindh High Court said on Friday that the appointment of the provincial food secretary was illegal.

While hearing a Rs40 million wheat corruption case, the court said the appointment was illegal because the secretary hasn't passed the CSS examination to qualify for the position. The court wants a report submitted on his appointment.

NAB said flour mills took the wheat from the government but there is no trail. The court asked when NAB became the body that decided wheat prices. However, the lawyer for flour mills stated that they paid back the money within 180 days, as mentioned in the contract.