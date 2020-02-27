Thursday, February 27, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
38 million phones blocked to control grey traffic

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
18 million phones blocked due to double registration, theft

PTA has designed a system called Device Identification Registration and Blocking System.

It was recently launched to control grey traffic. Around 38 million phones have been blocked so far.

Grey trafficking is used to make an international look like a domestic call. It is used for international roaming as it saves money and the identity of the caller is hidden. Grey routes are made outside the arrangements of the licensed telecom companies in the country.

PTA is working against grey trafficking because it comes from unlicensed companies and no taxes are paid on these calls. This also works against the registered companies as they lose market shares and eventually part of their revenue.
MOST READ
Karachi man gets robbed at ATM after leaving door unlocked
'Rival artist employed bloggers to spread hate for PSL5 anthem'
Face masks get expensive in Quetta amid coronavirus panic
Jones cleans the dug out and Shoaib's tweet
Umar Akmal admits to meeting a bookie
