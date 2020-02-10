Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
10 students caught impersonating others during Karachi University Bcom exams

Posted: Feb 26, 2020
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
30 students were found cheating inside examination hall

During the Bcom exams at Karachi University, students were caught impersonating others to take the exams for them. Pictures on the admit cards were changed to match the impersonators.

However, the administration figured it out and foiled the cheating attempt.

In addition to this, about 30 students were also found cheating. These students will now be fined and banned from taking any examinations.

The examination controller says that students are fined Rs1,000, Rs2,000 and Rs3,000 in cases of cheating. In case of impersonation, the students whose name is registered get banned for three years, he added.

The details of these cases will be handed over to a committee at Karachi University for further proceedings.
