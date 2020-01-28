Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

What is coronavirus?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
This new virus is labeled 2019-nCov

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV), according to the WHO.

Preventive measures include washing hands with soap and water every day, covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs and avoiding crowded areas and contact with those showing signs of the illness.

In Punjab, the director general of health services has directed the authorities to visit Chinese settlements and camps to screen them for symptoms of the new virus.

The virus is believed to have originated in a seafood and live animal market in Wuhan.
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Why we like Imran Khan's Islamic Welfare State idea
Why we like Imran Khan’s Islamic Welfare State idea
Electric rickshaws launched in Lahore
Electric rickshaws launched in Lahore
Men arrested for selling cryptocurrency in Shangla
Men arrested for selling cryptocurrency in Shangla
Here's why the price of wheat has gone up
Here’s why the price of wheat has gone up
Roti is selling for just Rs7 in Swat
Roti is selling for just Rs7 in Swat
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.