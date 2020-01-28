What is coronavirus?

This new virus is labeled 2019-nCov

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV), according to the WHO.

Preventive measures include washing hands with soap and water every day, covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs and avoiding crowded areas and contact with those showing signs of the illness.

In Punjab, the director general of health services has directed the authorities to visit Chinese settlements and camps to screen them for symptoms of the new virus.

The virus is believed to have originated in a seafood and live animal market in Wuhan.