Different cities of Pakistan will experience a cold wave

The temperature across Pakistan is dropping and the Met department says Karachi's temperature could drop as low as 5 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday's weather forecast is 11 degrees in Karachi, six degrees in Islamabad, seven degrees in Lahore, six degrees in Peshawar and -4 degrees in Quetta.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, wind speed has been recorded at 35km/h.