The PPP changed 12 IGs in 12 years

The Pakistan Peoples Party has been in power in Sindh for around 12 years now and it has changed inspector-generals 12 times too.

SAMAA TV's Karachi Bureau chief Faisal Shakeel explains the Sindh government's rapid appointments to the post

These are the names of some of the IG’s changed over the years:

March 2011: Fayyaz Leghari

June 2011: Wajid Ali Durrani

October 2011: Mushtaq Ahmed Shah

March 2013: Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh

March 2013: Shahid Nadeem

April 2014: Iqbal Mehmood

July 2014: Ghulam Hyder Jamali

March 2016: AD Khowaja

June 2018: Amjad Javed Saleemi

To be appointed as the IG on merit, one has to be a Pakistan Police Service officer of at least grade 21 or 22. An IG can be appointed from anywhere in the country.

The PPP’s favourites for the post have been officers qualified to do the party’s work. A ‘yes man’. An officer who can deal with hiring and say yes to all tasks – whether legal or illegal.

For example, in the past, Ghulam Haider Jamali has been a favourite. He is now facing a court case for misusing his powers as an IG to make illegal appointments to the Sindh Police.

Then there was AD Khowaja. He faced opposition from the Sindh government when he refused to do its bidding. The issue went to court and the ruling came out in favour of Khowaja. The Supreme Court rejected the Sindh government’s plea to restrain Khowaja.

Sindh IG Kaleem Imam had good relations with the Sindh government and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. But how did things change?

The CM wanted some of his favourites to be appointed into various departments, but IG Imam turned down these requests.

Apart from this, a case was registered against MPA Taimoor Talpur and a statement was made against the CM by Yousaf Thelawala in which he says the CM met him while he was in custody. The statement even went on air.

A report was prepared by the police which revealed Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh’s connections with a ‘criminal’ group. Another police report alleged that Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani’s brother is harbouring hitmen and facilitating drug peddlers.

The Sindh government was not pleased with these reports. It escalated the tension between the government and police and the Sindh CM eventually had to take it up with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Sindh government then proposed three new names for the IG post. The federal government rejected them and asked for more names.

The Sindh government then proposed three new names for the IG post. The federal government rejected them and asked for more names.