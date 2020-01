These dresses can be ordered online

A online facility is now available to rent wedding, party and occasion wear. You can order expensive outfits online and get them delivered a day before your wedding.

The dresses are collected the day after and you are charged for them per day. For example, a dress that costs Rs8,000 can be rented for Rs800 per day.

The owner says that this service benefits brides who don't want to spend too much on their big day but still want to look good.