Salaried people’s step-by-step guide to filing income tax returns

With the deadline to file your income tax returns only a week away, SAMAA Digital demonstrates how salaried people can file their income tax returns using the FBR’s Tax آسان app. This is recording of an original filing reproduced for your understanding. In the last two videos, we demonstrated how to register with the FBR and what information is required to become a tax filer. This video is the third part of the same series to help people who earn more than 50% of their income from salary become filers. Remember, the last date to submit your tax returns is January 31.