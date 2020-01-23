Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Salaried people’s step-by-step guide to filing income tax returns

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

With the deadline to file your income tax returns only a week away, SAMAA Digital demonstrates how salaried people can file their income tax returns using the FBR’s Tax آسان app. This is recording of an original filing reproduced for your understanding. In the last two videos, we demonstrated how to register with the FBR and what information is required to become a tax filer. This video is the third part of the same series to help people who earn more than 50% of their income from salary become filers. Remember, the last date to submit your tax returns is January 31.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr tax returns
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Why we like Imran Khan's Islamic Welfare State idea
Why we like Imran Khan’s Islamic Welfare State idea
Peshawar: This 'anday wala burger' is cheaper than you think
Peshawar: This ‘anday wala burger’ is cheaper than you think
Flour prices up by Rs6 per kg in Lahore
Flour prices up by Rs6 per kg in Lahore
Islamabad fashion show showcases new designs
Islamabad fashion show showcases new designs
Check out these must-visit top tourist spots in Pakistan
Check out these must-visit top tourist spots in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.