Roti is selling for just Rs7 in Swat

He has cut down his profit to benefit people

After the recent flour price hike, the price of roti has increased across Pakistan. It is available for Rs10, Rs12 and Rs15, depending on where you buy it and how much it weights. But in Swat, the price has remained the same.

Ameer Rehman, a resident of Minhora, sells 150g rotis for Rs7. He believes that people can live without shoes but cannot survive without food. Even at this price his shop is stable. His profits may have dropped but he still makes money and that is enough for him. People from across Swat travel all the way to his shop so they can buy roti at low prices.