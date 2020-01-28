Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Rawalpindi restaurant offers Matka Biryani to food lovers

Posted: Jan 28, 2020
Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Owner got the idea while visiting a Karachi food street

A local restaurant in Rawalpindi has introduced Matka Biryani for food lovers. Cooked in a pot, this special biryani does not have potatoes.

Other ingredients include boiled rice, coriander, spices and salad. These ingredients are put together in a pot and steam cooked.

The owner of the restaurant says that he came to know of Matka Biryani during his visit to a food street in Karachi.

He then decided to open a restaurant in his home city of Rawalpindi.
