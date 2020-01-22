Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N’s Azma Bokhari opens her door to an unwelcome surprise

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
She was sent flour by a PTI MPA

PML-N leader Azma Bokhari got a surprise delivery at her house on Wednesday and she was not pleased.

Bokhari got into it on a talk show with Umar Tanveer Butt, a PTI MPA and head of the Punjab Food Authority, recently. They were discussed the wheat crisis and Butt told her there was no shortage. When Bokhari challenegd him, he said he would deliver flour to her house to prove that there was no shortage.

On Wednesday morning, he did just that. A massive truck loaded with flour sacks arrived at Bokhari's Lahore home on Wednesday to deliver five sacks of flour.

But Bokhari didn't find it very funny. These kinds of stunts won't stop me from asking questions, she vowed. She also criticised Butt's actions. Next time when I question the government on the sugar crisis will they deliver bags of sugar to my house, she asked, calling the whole situation a 'tamasha' (show).

FaceBook WhatsApp
Azma Bukhari Lahore wheat crisis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Peshawar: This 'anday wala burger' is cheaper than you think
Peshawar: This ‘anday wala burger’ is cheaper than you think
Flour prices up by Rs6 per kg in Lahore
Flour prices up by Rs6 per kg in Lahore
Islamabad fashion show showcases new designs
Islamabad fashion show showcases new designs
Check out these must-visit top tourist spots in Pakistan
Check out these must-visit top tourist spots in Pakistan
Lahore's Al-Hamra hosts play on peer pressure
Lahore’s Al-Hamra hosts play on peer pressure
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.