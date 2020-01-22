PML-N’s Azma Bokhari opens her door to an unwelcome surprise

She was sent flour by a PTI MPA

PML-N leader Azma Bokhari got a surprise delivery at her house on Wednesday and she was not pleased.

Bokhari got into it on a talk show with Umar Tanveer Butt, a PTI MPA and head of the Punjab Food Authority, recently. They were discussed the wheat crisis and Butt told her there was no shortage. When Bokhari challenegd him, he said he would deliver flour to her house to prove that there was no shortage.

On Wednesday morning, he did just that. A massive truck loaded with flour sacks arrived at Bokhari's Lahore home on Wednesday to deliver five sacks of flour.

But Bokhari didn't find it very funny. These kinds of stunts won't stop me from asking questions, she vowed. She also criticised Butt's actions. Next time when I question the government on the sugar crisis will they deliver bags of sugar to my house, she asked, calling the whole situation a 'tamasha' (show).