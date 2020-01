All roads linked to valley are blocked by snow

People in Atror are isolated as roads around the valley have been completely blocked by snow. The layers of snow are about 4 feet tall and people are having difficulties moving around. About 15 days have passed but no attention has been paid to the situation.

People want the roads to be cleared so they can take patients to Mingora hospital in time. If the roads are not cleared, food supply may also be affected.