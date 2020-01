Sheikh Rasheed is summoned to the court on Thursday

The Supreme court of Pakistan has summoned Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and the secretary of the department in a case pertaining to railway losses. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case on Monday.

The audit report shows that the ministry is facing massive loses. The bench inquired about the findings of the fire on the Tezgam near Rahim Yar Khan, which killed 74 people traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi on October 31, 2019.