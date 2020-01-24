Friday, January 24, 2020  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1441
NDMA working to clear roads to Neelum Valley

Posted: Jan 24, 2020
Posted: Jan 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Helicopter services have also begun

After the recent rains and snow in Azad Kashmir, all roads to the Neelum Valley have been closed. Fifteen-feet piles of snow have covered the roads and the NDMA is now working to clear the roads.

Helicopter services have also been started and patients are being taken to the hospital.

The NDMA published a situation report on January 22 in which it said that 1,057 houses were damaged or destroyed in the snowfall in Balochistan, 202 in Azad Kashmir, 33 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.
