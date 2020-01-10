Meray Paas Tum Ho’s next episode is full of surprises

Meray Paas Tum Ho has become one of the most talked-about dramas in Pakistani television today, with people loving the drama, the slaps and the theme song. In the most recent episode, Mehwish apologised to Danish and asked him to let her live near Roomi. Maham snatches everything from Shahwar and Roomi heads to Hania, proposing to her on Danish’s behalf.



The show’s writer, Khalilur Rehman, confessed that he cried a lot while writing the last scenes of the drama. It also brought his daughter to tears when she read the script at around 4am.Social media is in a frenzy wondering whether Danish marry Hania while others have predicted that he will forgive Mehwish for Roomi’s sake.The second last episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho has a lot of interesting twists coming up. Watch this video to learn more. The series features Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed in prominent roles, alongside Ayeza Khan and Saveera Nadeem.How do you think the next two episodes unfold will? Will there be any more surprises or perhaps shocks? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

