Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Meray Paas Tum Ho’s next episode is full of surprises

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Meray Paas Tum Ho has become one of the most talked-about dramas in Pakistani television today, with people loving the drama, the slaps and the theme song. In the most recent episode, Mehwish apologised to Danish and asked him to let her live near Roomi. Maham snatches everything from Shahwar and Roomi heads to Hania, proposing to her on Danish’s behalf.

The show’s writer, Khalilur Rehman, confessed that he cried a lot while writing the last scenes of the drama. It also brought his daughter to tears when she read the script at around 4am.Social media is in a frenzy wondering whether Danish marry Hania while others have predicted that he will forgive Mehwish for Roomi’s sake.The second last episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho has a lot of interesting twists coming up. Watch this video to learn more. The series features Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed in prominent roles, alongside Ayeza Khan and Saveera Nadeem.How do you think the next two episodes unfold will? Will there be any more surprises or perhaps shocks? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Meray Paas Tum Ho preview
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Top Pakistani Drama, Latest Pakistani Drama, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Meray Paas Tum Ho Latest Episode, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Savera Nadeem
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Attaullah Esakhelvi concert turns brawl in London
Watch: Attaullah Esakhelvi concert turns brawl in London
Unique rickshaws hit the streets of Rawalpindi
Unique rickshaws hit the streets of Rawalpindi
What’s going on with Meray Paas Tum Ho?
What’s going on with Meray Paas Tum Ho?
Demands for blankets on the rise as Karachi temperatures fall
Demands for blankets on the rise as Karachi temperatures fall
Women on bikes reclaim public spaces in Karachi
Women on bikes reclaim public spaces in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.