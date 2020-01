Farmers have been warned

Locusts's favorite meal is crops. According to the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization, most crops were destroyed by locusts plague in Ethiopia and Somalia. They then traveled to Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and from there it entered Pakistan.

Locusts reportedly destroyed crops in Karachi's malir. After that, they traveled to Khairpur, Sukkur, Sanghar, Umarkot and Thar.

They are not heading to Punjab.