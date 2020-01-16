Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
Islamabad fashion show showcases new designs

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Models walked the ramp wearing wedding dresses and party wear

A fashion show was held in Islamabad where people marveled over the new designs. They say they like attending these shows to stay up to date on the latest trends.

They also get to know about new designs and new fashion labels.

During the show in Islamabad, male models also walked the ramp. The designers encouraged young people to showcase their talent. Fashion designers encouraged young peoples who want to come in showbiz, Young boys and girls must come so that they have the opportunity to showcase their talent.

