How did mohajirs respond to MQM’s collapse?

Obed Pasha, an assistant professor at Cleveland State University talks about MQM’s collapse
Sohail Khan
Saud Bin Murtaza
Digital
Mqm could have never delivered. Because they can ‘t handle ppp ever. Ppp makes Mqm miserable, so to maharirs. Now I inshallah pti will fix the problem well. You can hear the cries of ppp. Inshallah I. The future they will be completely wiped off. I don’t hate nothing more than ppp.
Karachi should be Capital of Pakistan as it was selected founders group and established by Qaid-e-Azam. The day Ayub shifted the capital, the downfall of Pakistan started. Perhaps not much time left for Pakistan.
Only one soultion and that is Altaf hussain
I cant understand why you call the young people still Muhajir, why not Pakistanis… Is there any problem with media and other stake holder to understand this simple truth… Shamefully most of the people and pseudo intellectual who occupy the media day and night also becomes part of this propaganda which empowers anti Pakistan forces will of division in society. Please think for a moment that a whole generation has taken birth in Pakistan but are still called Muhajir but why. Who this suits to be called a (fake) Muhajir but not (true) Pakistani. Word Muhajir is deliberately being used to get the sympathies from a larger portion of society for selfish political benefits. We need to promote PAKISTANISM in young Generation not MUHJIRISM. Appeal to Media please realize and work to bring truth in front and dont become a tool of Anti Pakistan Forces. Its same just like PPP make Bilawal Zardari as Bilawal Bhutto for political benefits. But my question is for how long media will also become a tool of these political, selfish and misleading mindset in power games of Anti Pakistan Forces..
Why only muhajir?? You can say this to panjabi sindhi pashton and balochi to become a pakistani why only muhajir???
How come if a pashtun and panjabi or balochi born in sindh then he/she never call him self a sindhi so how come to muhajir???
Muhajir is an identity.. for world we are pakistani but inside pakistan we are urdu speaker or alhamdulillah muhajir… And alhamdulillah we never speak sindhi we just speak urdu and alhamdulillah urdu is our mother tough and also our national language too …
