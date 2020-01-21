Here’s why the price of wheat has gone up

Country reportedly facing wheat shortage

Insufficient supplies of wheat has caused the increase in the flour prices in Pakistan. Let's take a look at the some of the decisions that created wheat shortage.

A decision was taken on February 5, 2019 to export 500,000 tonnes of wheat to stabilise the country's economy.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association demanded a ban on all wheat exports on June 4, 2019. However, the government neglected this.

On July 14, 2019 the Ministry of National Food Security and Research also suggested a ban on wheat export. After that, the ECC held a meeting on July 18, 2019 in which it decided to ban all exports of wheat to foreign countries. At that time, about 600,000 tonnes of wheat was provided to poultry farms.

On September 13, 2019 the government decided to ban export flour from all mills as well. On October 8, 2019 the government then permitted export of fine atta to Afghanistan. As a result, KP faced wheat shortages and on October 15, 2019 the prices went up by Rs6 within two two days.

The prices of flour reached a record high in January 2020. PM Imran Khan told PTI leader Jahangir Tareen to look into the matter and PASSCO was told to make stored wheat available to the local market. The food security minister denied the shortage of wheat on January 18, 2020 but also hinted that Pakistan will be importing wheat.

On January 19, 2020 Jahangir Tareen said that Pakistan will import 400,000 tonnes of wheat.