Here’s how much maternity leave you get around the world

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Senate approved six-month maternity and three-month paternity leave on Monday

The Senate approved a six-month maternity and three-month paternity bill on Monday. Each country has its own policy related to maternity leave. European countries have the longest approved maternity leave.

Bulgaria has approved leave for 59 weeks for maternity, out of those 46 are paid leaves. Croatia has paid leave for 30 weeks, Poland and Estonia's approved leaves are of 20 weeks, all of which are paid. Costa Rica has 17 and Germany has 40 weeks of leave. England has approved 52 weeks off for mothers of which 12 weeks are paid. New Zealand has 18 weeks' leave.

America does not have any governmental policy regarding maternity leave but companies have their own policies.
