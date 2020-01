A 1kg flour bag will now cost Rs70

The price of flour has gone up by Rs6 per kg. A 1kg bag will now cost Rs70. This is the second time prices have increased in the past two weeks. So far, the price has been hiked by Rs20 during this government's tenure.

Nadeem, a flour mill owner, told SAMAA TV that prices are increasing because the prices of raw wheat has increased. Wheat prices for a 40kg bag is Rs2,200. In addition to this, the electricity charges per unit have also increased, he said.