Electric rickshaws launched in Lahore

Electric vehicle policy to be launched soon: PM's adviser

Electric rickshaws will only be visible on the roads if the government endorses them, say industrialists.

They say that if the demand for these vehicles go up, and the rickshaw is able to run properly in Pakistan, many other vehicles will be converted soon.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Amin Aslam attended the electric rickshaw launching ceremony and said the government will launch an electric vehicle policy soon.

The use of electric rickshaws is more environmentally-friendly than regular petrol or gas consuming vehicles.