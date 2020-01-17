Check out these must-visit top tourist spots in Pakistan

Quetta, Murree and Swat offer amazing tourism spots

If you're planning a vacation in Pakistan this winter (or even later in the year), you should know where to go and plan ahead. Your list would be incomplete without mentioning Murree, Quetta and Swat.

A 63km drive from Islamabad, Murree has cable car chair lift. Must go places in Murree include Kashmir point, Pindi point, Mall Road and Bhurban. Approximately 200,000 people visit Murree every week during the summer and winter holidays.

Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan, has several places to visit. Hanna Lake, Urak Valley, Shaban Valley, Wali Tangi Dam and Koh-i-Chiltan are places that should be on your to see list if you're planning on visiting the city. It has hosted more than 40,000 visitors this winter.

Kalam, Malam Jabba, Madyan, Marghuzar, Gabin Jabba and Miandam Valley are places that people visit in Swat all year round. More than 1.5 million people visited Swat last summer and around 2,000 to 3,000 people visit every day.