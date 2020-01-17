Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Check out these must-visit top tourist spots in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Quetta, Murree and Swat offer amazing tourism spots

If you're planning a vacation in Pakistan this winter (or even later in the year), you should know where to go and plan ahead. Your list would be incomplete without mentioning Murree, Quetta and Swat.

A 63km drive from Islamabad, Murree has cable car chair lift. Must go places in Murree include Kashmir point, Pindi point, Mall Road and Bhurban. Approximately 200,000 people visit Murree every week during the summer and winter holidays.

Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan, has several places to visit. Hanna Lake, Urak Valley, Shaban Valley, Wali Tangi Dam and Koh-i-Chiltan are places that should be on your to see list if you're planning on visiting the city. It has hosted more than 40,000 visitors this winter. 

Kalam, Malam Jabba, Madyan, Marghuzar, Gabin Jabba and Miandam Valley are places that people visit in Swat all year round. More than 1.5 million people visited Swat last summer and around 2,000 to 3,000 people visit every day.

FaceBook WhatsApp
murree swat tourism
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
travel in Pakistan, tourism, fun, winter season, northern areas of Pakistan, sawat, kalam, quetta, murree
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
How did mohajirs respond to MQM's collapse?
How did mohajirs respond to MQM’s collapse?
Meray Paas Tum Ho’s next episode is full of surprises
Meray Paas Tum Ho’s next episode is full of surprises
Weather update: Karachi's temperature could drop to 5 degrees
Weather update: Karachi’s temperature could drop to 5 degrees
Karachi is going to get colder
Karachi is going to get colder
Save money by renting bridal dresses in Karachi
Save money by renting bridal dresses in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.