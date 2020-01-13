Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Balochistan: 750 women dying annually due to insufficient medical facilities

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
They have to travel hundreds of kilometres to see a doctor

Lack of female staff at government hospitals of Balochistan has caused more than 750 women's deaths every year. There are about 28 government hospitals, 550 basic health units and 90 child health and maternity centres in the province. Women have no option but to travel to Karachi, Quetta or Lahore for their treatment and this delayed treatment cause deaths.

There are no ambulances available to transport them. An ambulance can cost around Rs12,500 to take a patient to a hospital in Karachi.

The province has no proper precautionary vaccination centres either. However, official documents say there is at least one vaccination centre every 500 kilometres. The government has yet to receive survey results about the medical facilities around Balochistan
FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan hospitals
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
How did mohajirs respond to MQM's collapse?
How did mohajirs respond to MQM’s collapse?
Meray Paas Tum Ho’s next episode is full of surprises
Meray Paas Tum Ho’s next episode is full of surprises
Unique rickshaws hit the streets of Rawalpindi
Unique rickshaws hit the streets of Rawalpindi
Karachi is going to get colder
Karachi is going to get colder
These guys made Rs1.4m flipping burgers at Karachi Eat Festival
These guys made Rs1.4m flipping burgers at Karachi Eat Festival
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.