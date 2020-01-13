Balochistan: 750 women dying annually due to insufficient medical facilities

They have to travel hundreds of kilometres to see a doctor

Lack of female staff at government hospitals of Balochistan has caused more than 750 women's deaths every year. There are about 28 government hospitals, 550 basic health units and 90 child health and maternity centres in the province. Women have no option but to travel to Karachi, Quetta or Lahore for their treatment and this delayed treatment cause deaths.

There are no ambulances available to transport them. An ambulance can cost around Rs12,500 to take a patient to a hospital in Karachi.

The province has no proper precautionary vaccination centres either. However, official documents say there is at least one vaccination centre every 500 kilometres. The government has yet to receive survey results about the medical facilities around Balochistan