Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Listen to Junaid Jamshed’s most famous naats

39 mins ago
His voice will never be forgotten

Pakistani singer turned religious scholar Junaid Jamshed is being remembered four years after his death. He and his wife died in a plane crash on December 7, 2016.

Jamshed, a name that many from the 90s remember with fondness for heartwarming songs such as Dil Dil PakistanTum Mil GayeSanwali Saloni, and Woh Kaun Thee, rose to fame two decades ago when he joined Vital Signs, a then-underground band that was awarded a record deal when it was noticed during a live concert.

The widely-admired singer never actually intended to pursue a career in music and actually wanted to serve in the Pakistan Air Force as an F-16 fighter pilot.

After achieving unprecedented success without any marketing or promotion, Jamshed and Vital Signs went their separate ways in 1998 and the former began his solo career.

But the road wasn’t as smooth as he thought it would be and sometime after 2000, he vanished from the public eye while rumours of his dwindling finances spread.

Finally, mid-last decade, he declared bankruptcy, abandoned music and announced his decision to become a devout Muslim. He also launched a clothing line called J.

