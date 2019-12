They tortured doctors, damaged the equipment and set vehicles ablaze

Lawyers protesting outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology

in Lahore resorted to aerial firing Wednesday morning. They tortured doctors,

damaged the equipment and set fire to vehicles.

Three patients died at the hospital as they could not get medical attention, according to Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan. Doctors, however, put the figure at 12.

