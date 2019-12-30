Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
‘Over 500,000 people leave Pakistan every year to work overseas’

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 days ago

In 2019, more than 500,000 Pakistanis left the country in pursuit of jobs across the world, according to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment. Ever wonder where do these Pakistanis go and which jobs do they take up? 

Samaa Digital breaks down the data from Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment to find out what portion of the overseas workforce is employed in sectors that hire unskilled workers and how many of them go to more demanding jobs that require higher qualification and skill set.

An overwhelming majority, about 80% of overseas Pakistani workers, are employed in Saudi Arabia and UAE. The labour class, such as drivers and carpenters, represent around 75% of the total jobs taken by Pakistanis abroad.

Pakistan’s economy is not creating enough jobs for its growing population — the sixth largest in the world. As a result, many Pakistanis prefer to move abroad in search of jobs.

Based on publicly available data, more than 10.1 million Pakistanis have so far moved abroad.

 
Economy Pakistan
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Overseas Pakistanis, work, job, economy
 
