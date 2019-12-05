Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Explainer: Dajjal and the end of times

2 hours ago
Dajjal will surface in the era ahead of Judgment Day

There is no direct mention of Dajjal (Antichrist) in the Holy Quran but he is mentioned in Ahadees, the sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), religious scholar Bilal Qutab explained Thursday.

He said Dajjal would surface in the era ahead of the Day of Judgment.

Qutab explained that a companion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Tamim al-Dari (RA), told the Prophet (PBUH) that during a journey at sea, he stopped by an island where he saw a man who had long hair on his body and was chained.

He was Dajjal, the Sahabi told Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The Sahabi said Dajjal told him that the end of time had begun.

The religious scholar said that Imam Mehdi (AS) and Prophet Isa (AS) would be offering Fajr prayers in a white mosque when Dajjal would show up on the door with his soldiers.

Prophet Isa (AS) will beat him in a place between two mountains and bury him at sea, Qutab narrated.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
