Explainer: Dajjal and the end of times

Dajjal will surface in the era ahead of Judgment Day

Qutab explained that a companion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Tamim al-Dari (RA), told the Prophet (PBUH) that during a journey at sea, he stopped by an island where he saw a man who had long hair on his body and was chained.

He was Dajjal, the Sahabi told Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The Sahabi said Dajjal told him that the end of time had begun.

The religious scholar said that Imam Mehdi (AS) and Prophet Isa (AS) would be offering Fajr prayers in a white mosque when Dajjal would show up on the door with his soldiers.

Prophet Isa (AS) will beat him in a place between two mountains and bury him at sea, Qutab narrated.