Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Check out these handmade shawls made in Swat

22 mins ago
They cost between Rs1,000 and Rs20,000

 
shawls swat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Explainer: Dajjal and the end of times
Explainer: Dajjal and the end of times
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi's Clifton
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi’s Clifton
Did Malik Riaz actually launder £190m?
Did Malik Riaz actually launder £190m?
London food diaries: Parmesan chicken with a desi twist
London food diaries: Parmesan chicken with a desi twist
Watch: Blundering armed robbers stand no chance against Lahore cops
Watch: Blundering armed robbers stand no chance against Lahore cops
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.