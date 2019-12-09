Monday, December 9, 2019 | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Video
Check out these handmade shawls made in Swat
Shahab-ud-Din
22 mins ago
They cost between Rs1,000 and Rs20,000
shawls
swat
HOME
NEXT
