Analysis: Only 10 seats needed to overthrow PTI majority govt

The PML-N is talking about in-house ‘tabdeeli’ in government, or a minus-one formula for Imran Khan. The PTI in Sindh says there a forward bloc has been formed in the PPP to overthrow its provincial government. What does this mean for parliament given how many seats everyone has?

Is it possible for there to be a change, asks Barrister Ehteshamuddin on his show News Beat, Dec 8, 2019.

He spoke to analysts Ansar Abbasi, Saleem Bukhari, Qazi Saeed.

A breakdown of the numbers are as follows:

The National Assembly has a total of 182 people in the government. This is 10 more than 172 needed to give it a simple majority.

PTI = 156 seats

PMLQ = 5 seats

MQM = 7 seats

GDA = 3 seats

AML = 1 seats

BNP = 4 seats

NAP = 5 seats

JWP = 1 seat

The opposition has fewer seats, at a total of 156. This is made up of:

PMLN = 84 seats

PPP = 55 seats

MMA = 16 seats

ANP = 1 seat

Independents = 4 seats