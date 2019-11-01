We must rid ourselves of Imran: Shehbaz

Says the PM has made the entire nation scream

Flanked by Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal, he said so while addressing the joint opposition's rally in Islamabad. Shehbaz said thousands had died of dengue across Pakistan but Prime Minister Imran Khan was missing.There were no jobs, no trade, labourers were unemployed, prices were going up and no business either, he said.The PML-N president said the prime minister had made the entire nation scream in a year and a half.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram