HOME > Politics

We must rid ourselves of Imran: Shehbaz

1 hour ago
Says the PM has made the entire nation scream



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that "we must rid ourselves of this government and Imran Khan".

Flanked by Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal, he said so while addressing the joint opposition's rally in Islamabad. Shehbaz said thousands had died of dengue across Pakistan but Prime Minister Imran Khan was missing.

There were no jobs, no trade, labourers were unemployed, prices were going up and no business either, he said.

The PML-N president said the prime minister had made the entire nation scream in a year and a half.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
 
Imran Khan opposition Shehbaz Sharif
 
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: JUI-F's Azadi March enters Punjab from Sindh
JUI-F's Azadi March reaches Sahiwal
Fazl welcomed by a charged crowd in Rahim Yar Khan
Large crowds gather to welcome Azadi March participants in Gujranwala
