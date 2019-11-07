The number you have dialed isn’t responding: Faisal to Fazl

Asks JUI-F chief to 'please call after four years'
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday addressed JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying, "The number you have dialed is not responding."
He asked the JUI-F chief to "please call after four years". The PTI senator said that Fazl would neither be able to get Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation, nor an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).
Javed urged the JUI-F chief to call off his party's sit-in in Islamabad and return to constructive opposition.