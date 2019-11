Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, two of the members of the iconic music band Strings, spoke of their excitement about the launch of their newest album, Thirty.Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Bilal and Faisal discussed the recording of their first song for PTV’s Music Channel and how that was the launch of their careers as Strings. The duo also spoke about the advantages of digital streaming in reaching far flung fans of their music and to gauge the popularity of their songs.