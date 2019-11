It is made of wood, cloth, chickpeas, wheat

A group of people living in Mandi Bahauddin have made a model of the door at the Masjid--i-Nabvi in Madina.

It is a gesture of love for Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) ahead of Eid Miladun Nabi or Rabiul Awwal 12.

The group makes a replica every year for the last 10 years. It is made from donations.

This specific door has been made using wood, cloth, chickpeas, wheat and the seeds of bitter-gourd.

