Here’s how you can avoid diabetes

1 hour ago

Pakistan and the Danish embassy marked World Diabetes Day in Karachi on November 14 to raise awareness about the disease. The event highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle and diet to reduce the risk of getting diabetes.
Doctors and diet experts in attendance spoke of the need to reduce the intake of carbohydrates, fats and protein, in conjunction with an active life that takes in exercise. Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Rolf Holmboe explained that Denmark is ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world because Danish people feel good about themselves and that has everything to do with living healhty.

 
