These lakes amidst sand dunes have become a tourist attraction

These lakes amidst sand dunes have become a center of attraction of the visitors.A lot of people have been visiting the area to experience its beauty after the rains. However, they encounter serious difficulties due to the rough and bumpy route.The visitors say if the government pays attention, then Achro Thar can be turned into a tourist spot.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram