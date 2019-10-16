Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Two killed in firing on Karachi Super Highway
Court approves bail of Khursheed Shah’s family members, aides
Court disposes of petitions challenging JUI-F’s Azadi March
Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand extended till October 30
Toggle navigation
HOME
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Living
Okara artist turns old wood into stunning works of art
SAMAA TV
2 hours ago
Shaukat Ali says the skill requires focus, concentration
Okara's Shaukat Ali is one of the few artists who can carve photo portraits on wood. This skill requires focus and concentration because a small mistake can destroy the work of art, he says.
TOPICS:
HOME
NEXT
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Chitral female footballers invite royal couple to play football
SAMAA TV
living
MOST READ
Marriyum Aurangzeb accidentally criticizes party supremo Nawaz Sharif
Traders clash with Islamabad police in protest against FBR
Watch: British royal couple arrive at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad
What’s up with India’s onion crisis?
Who did Princess Diana wear on her 1996 Pakistan tour?
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.