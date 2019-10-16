Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Okara artist turns old wood into stunning works of art

Shaukat Ali says the skill requires focus, concentration



Okara's Shaukat Ali is one of the few artists who can carve photo portraits on wood. This skill requires focus and concentration because a small mistake can destroy the work of art, he says.
 
