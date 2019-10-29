JUI-F’s Azadi March reaches Sahiwal

PML-N, PPP workers join JUI-F supporters to welcome the marchers
Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl's Azadi March reached Sahiwal Tuesday night. A large number of party workers and supporters gathered on Sahiwal's Pakpattan Chowk to welcome the party chief.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party activists also joined the JUI-F workers in welcoming the marchers upon reaching Sahiwal. The march is expected to reach Lahore in the next four to five hours.
Our correspondent Roohan Ahmed updates the viewers with minute-by-minute details of the Azadi March.