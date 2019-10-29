JUI-F’s Azadi March reaches Sahiwal

PML-N, PPP workers join JUI-F supporters to welcome the marchers







Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party activists also joined the JUI-F workers in welcoming the marchers upon reaching Sahiwal. The march is expected to reach Lahore in the next four to five hours.Our correspondent Roohan Ahmed updates the viewers with minute-by-minute details of the Azadi March.