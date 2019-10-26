Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Court takes up petition seeking suspension of Nawaz’s prison sentence
Bodies of two missing brothers found in New Karachi
Shop owner shot dead during robbery in New Karachi
PM to meet govt negotiators as Azadi March draws nearer
Toggle navigation
HOME
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Money
How do Islamic mutual funds work?
Farooq Baloch
3 hours ago
CEO of Al-Meezan Investment Management Ltd. Muhammad Shoaib explains it
How do Islamic mutual funds work? Mohammad Shoaib, the CEO of Al-Meezan Investment Management Ltd. explain it in this video.
investment
money
profit
HOME
NEXT
RELATED STORIES
Does Islam allow insurance?
Farooq Baloch
Learn how to make money on YouTube
Farooq Baloch
How to make money from an investment?
Farooq Baloch
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
mutual funds, al meezan investment, profit, samaa money
MOST READ
Video: Nawaz's mother arrives at Lahore hospital to visit him
Halal-lelujah: Muslims flock to this New York food chain
Do you know which buildings are legal in Karachi?
Remains of Turkish building found in Swat
Lahore's Orange train is all set to roll
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.