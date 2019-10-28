Monday, October 28, 2019 | 28 Safar, 1441 | BETA
An easy guide to applying for the Chevening Scholarship
Farooq Baloch
15 mins ago
Find out how in this video
SAMAA Money’s Farooq Baloch learned a lot after getting the Chevening Scholarship. In this video, students and professionals can learn about the scholarship and how to apply for it. This is not a sponsored video nor is it paid for by Chevening.
Education
England
