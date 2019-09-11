Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
You can now travel anywhere in Lahore in just Rs50
Tehmina Ahmed
1 hour ago
Online bus service Airlift gains popularity
An online bus service was recently introduced in Lahore, making commute easier for the city's residents. It is called Airlift. A standard fare of Rs50 has been set for everyone regardless of the travel distance.
bus
Lahore
