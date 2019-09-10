Tuesday, September 10, 2019  | 10 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Living

What is the message for Muslims in Muharram?

18 mins ago
 
Rligious scholar Zameer Akhtar Naqvi tells the message of Muharram





The month of Muharram gives all Muslims a message to speak the truth, says religious scholar Zameer Akhtar Naqvi. He says Imran Hussain (RA) told his followers to uphold the truth.
 
