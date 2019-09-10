Tuesday, September 10, 2019 | 10 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Living
What is the message for Muslims in Muharram?
Qaisar Kamran
18 mins ago
Rligious scholar Zameer Akhtar Naqvi tells the message of Muharram
The month of Muharram gives all Muslims a message to speak the truth, says religious scholar Zameer Akhtar Naqvi. He says Imran Hussain (RA) told his followers to uphold the truth.
TOPICS:
karbala
muharram
