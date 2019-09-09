Monday, September 9, 2019  | 9 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Living

What is the historical significance of Karbala?

2 hours ago
 
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi tells history of the holy land




Renowned Shia scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi describes the historical significance of the holy land of Karbala.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
karbala muharram
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Remembering the martyrs of Karbala
Remembering the martyrs of Karbala
living
 
 
 
 
 
muharram, karbala, Imam Hussain a.s, juloos, Pakistan, Islam, religion
 
MOST READ
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Korangi
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi’s Korangi
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Karachi overweight man has trouble walking and standing up
Karachi overweight man has trouble walking and standing up
Watch: Fighter jets dazzle Lahore in PAF air show
Watch: Fighter jets dazzle Lahore in PAF air show
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.