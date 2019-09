‘We will fight till death’, PM Khan tells UNGA

He was speaking about a possible war with India





The Pakistan premier was addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.He said: "Supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice, either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till the death. What will we do? I ask myself this question and my belief is there is no God but one and we will fight."