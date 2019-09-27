‘We will fight till death’, PM Khan tells UNGA

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Saturday that his country will fight till death if it is "faced with the choice of surrender or freedom".
The Pakistan premier was addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
He said: "Supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice, either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till the death. What will we do? I ask myself this question and my belief is there is no God but one and we will fight."