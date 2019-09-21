Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
We are satisfied with Pakistan-Sri Lanka series preparations: Waqar Younus

Series against Sri Lanka will start September 27



Preparations have been completed for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket series. Bowling coach Waqar Younus held a press conference on Friday and said he is satisfied with the preparations.
 
