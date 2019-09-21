Saturday, September 21, 2019 | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Khursheed Shah remanded into NAB custody for 8 days
PM leaves for New York to attend UNGA session
Islamabad IG dismisses cop for harassing, blackmailing female colleagues
Two people die of dengue in Karachi
Toggle navigation
HOME
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Cricket
We are satisfied with Pakistan-Sri Lanka series preparations: Waqar Younus
SAMAA TV
1 hour ago
Series against Sri Lanka will start September 27
Preparations have been completed for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket series. Bowling coach Waqar Younus held a press conference on Friday and said he is satisfied with the preparations.
TOPICS:
Sri Lanka
waqar younis
HOME
NEXT
RELATED STORIES
Waqar expresses excitement about working with Misbah
37 mins ago
37 mins ago
Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya from bowling
1 day ago
1 day ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
misbah ul haq, waqar younus, ahmed shahzad, umer akmal, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
MOST READ
Watch: Second time's a charm for thieves in Karachi's Malir
Veena Malik praises Maryam Nawaz's personality, dressing sense
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.