Watch: Taxis in Geneva show solidarity with Kashmir
SAMAA TV
51 mins ago
The campaign aims to highlight the topic internationally
TOPICS:
geneva
Kashmir
RELATED STORIES
Indian Supreme Court wants ‘normalcy’ restored in Jammu and Kashmir
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Protests mount in India-administered Kashmir clampdown
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
1 day ago
1 day ago
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
SAMAA TV
geopolitics
5 days ago
MOST READ
You can now travel anywhere in Lahore in just Rs50
What is the historical significance of Karbala?
Tando Soomro: Inside Sindh's model village
Watch: Second time's a charm for thieves in Karachi's Malir
Saudi government increases Umrah and Hajj fees by 300 riyal
