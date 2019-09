The robbers took Rs50,000

Two robbers deprived a man of Rs50,000 while he was withdrawing money from an ATM in Gujranwala's Ghakhar on Wednesday. CCTV footage showed two men entering the ATM enclosure. One armed man was wearing a mask and the other was hiding his face with his arm. They snatched his money from him at gunpoint.