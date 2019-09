Says she has no personal grudge against the former first daughter

Actor Veena Malik has said she admires the personality and dressing sense of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz but not her style of politics. In an interview with SAMAA Digital, the actor said she holds no personal grudge against the former first daughter.Veena, however, urged Maryam to return the money she is accused of misappropriating.