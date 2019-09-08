Sunday, September 8, 2019  | 8 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Living

The message of Imam Hussain (RA) for Muslims

3 hours ago
 
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi urges for unity among the faithful







Shia scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi says the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) is an everlasting example of selflessness. He urges Muslims to put aside their differences and unite.​
 
karbala muharram
 
